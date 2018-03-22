11 Easter Sunday dining deals

No matter how you celebrate, Easter is a wonderful time to gather loved ones and ring in a new spring season with a beautiful meal. Whether you’re busy with work, travel or simply don’t want to cook for the holiday, one of these chains near you is surely serving up delectable fare.

Though restaurants will likely be less crowded on April 1 than other food-centric holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, making advance reservations is still an egg-cellent idea. And sure, Easter falls on April Fool’s Day this year, but these deals and steals are no joke...

Buca di Beppo: The Italian eatery opens at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday for a special lunch and dinner.

Bob Evans: The family-friendly chain is featuring the Easter Farmhouse Feast for $110, promising two entrees and traditional sides for 10 people.

Boston Market: With various heat-and-serve dinner choices to go, one can’t go wrong with their dine-in Easter morning menu, either.

Cheesecake Factory: All locations will be open bright and early Easter weekend for their traditional brunch — yum.

Cracker Barrel: The Southern homestyle chain is offering a Heat n' Serve Easter Family Meal To-Go, complete with spiral sliced ham, mashed potatoes, roasted gravy, sweet yeast rolls, three country sides, and blackberry cobbler in a bundle that feeds (at least) 10 people.

Legal Sea Foods: The seafood chain is offering a regular menu along with special holiday fare, though select locations will be closed April 1.

Marie Callendars: The restaurant chain is offering a takeout holiday special with the Easter Take-Home Feast. Customers can choose from a main dish of turkey, ham or both, and sides like quiche, mashed potatoes, almond coleslaw, and five-cheese macaroni casserole.

McCormick & Schmicks: Though the seafood and steak eatery has yet to announce their traditional Easter brunch special, they are recommending that customers make reservations now.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse: While hours will vary by location, the steakhouse will be serving up Easter Dinner.

Smith & Wollensky: The chain is serving up their dinner menu all day with spring entrees and a festive Easter Sunday menu, alongside a special pan seared foie gras dish.

Texas Roadhouse: Locations will open early with family-friendly activities including Easter egg hunts and Easter bunny visits.