Krispy Kreme fans have officially picked new doughnut flavor

For one week, America came together – and picked Krispy Kreme’s new limited-edition doughnut flavor: lemon.

The all-new Lemon Glazed Doughnut was chosen by nearly two million voters who cast online ballots from January 16 through 22. The voters’ pick will be featured on the menu for one week this spring.

The #VoteForGlaze campaign was the first time the doughnut chain let Americans choose a flavor to join the “brand’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” a press release reads.

KRISPY KREME IS ASKING FANS TO CHOOSE NEW DOUGHNUT FLAVOR

Fans chose from four flavors – blueberry, caramel, lemon and maple – and went with lemon as the spring time treat, with 36 percent of the vote. Caramel was a close second, earning 26 percent, while blueberry received 20 percent and maple received 18 percent.

“Lemon won the vote, but we can’t glaze over the fact that the other three flavors all received a lot of support, even beyond the votes. Our fans’ passion for these flavors – and others – came through loud and clear on social media. So while the polls are closed, our minds are not,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in a statement to Fox News.

Krispy Kreme’s innovation team will now take on the task of crafting the Lemon Glazed Doughnut flavor for participating Krispy Kreme shops.

The doughnut chain has yet to announce the exact dates the special Lemon Glazed will be offered.