In-N-Out adds hot cocoa to menu, but it's not exactly what Twitter wanted

On Jan 3., In-N-Out expanded its menu — which largely consists of burgers, fries and milkshakes — to include hot cocoa made with Ghirardelli chocolate. But while some people on social media went “cocoa” for the drink, others were left wondering why the restaurant still doesn't offer bacon, or any kind of breakfast sandwich.

The chocolatey menu addition isn’t actually a "new" item for long-time diners, either. The drink was originally introduced to the menu in the 1950s, a few years after the first location opened in 1948.

5 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT IN-N-OUT

"I’m not sure how it fell off the menu but it’s part of our culture and something special for kids, and I’m happy that we’re bringing it back," In-N-Out president Lynsi Snyder said, according to FOX11 LA. "For a certain generation, hot cocoa is an In-N-Out classic, and we hope it will be a favorite of a new generation. It’s quality cocoa from Ghirardelli and yes, we serve it with marshmallows!"

An 8-ounce cup of hot cocoa costs $1.60 and is made with hot water as opposed to milk, the Orange County Register reported.

Several Twitter users who were the first to get their hands on the drink were raving about it in late December, after the cocoa was introduced at several locations.

“In-n-Out’s Hot Cocoa is the bomb,” wrote Twitter user @MandieKayy12.

@LaurasMiscMovie said, “Our family’s traditional post[-]church Christmas Eve dinner at In-N-Out — w/rare new menu item, Ghirardelli hot cocoa!"

“I'll take one hot cocoa… animal style,” @tanncap tweeted.

“My life is complete — I’ve visited Cali for the first time ever & had an In-N-Out Burger animal style 😍 #2018 #NewYear #Bae,” @smtorres03 wrote on Twitter.

MCDONALD'S, TACO BELL AND WENDY'S DEBUT CHEAP MENU ITEMS AHEAD OF FAST-FOOD PRICE WARS

But some diners wished another food item, such as grilled cheese and bacon, would complement their double-double and animal fries.

@eyyelee_ said, “In n out now has hot cocoa … Not sure how I feel about this”

“In-N-Out just introduced its first new menu item in years: hot cocoa. So here I am making a push for breakfast sandwiches. Just add bacon & egg to their grilled cheese and count me in!” user @AndyBlaho tweeted.

“In-N-Out selling hot cocoa is like Taco Bell adding matcha lattes to their menu…” said @MonaAbdiWEWS.

“I was hoping In-N-Out was adding something like bacon to their menu, but instead they've added hot cocoa," wrote user @lifeofcmil on Twitter, adding the hashtag #butwhy.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In any case, the decision to offer cocoa probably wasn't one that In-N-Out came to lightly. According to Eater, the beverage is the first new item to be added to the burger chain's menu in more than a decade.