Jack in the Box launching weed-themed Merry Munchie Meal in California

With California’s legalization of recreational marijuana taking effect Monday, fast-food chain Jack in the Box plans to take full advantage of the pot smokers by offering a new meal aimed at anyone with the munchies.

The weed-themed Merry Munchie Meal will be available at three southern California locations beginning mid-January and includes half servings of curly fries and onion rings, two tacos, five mini churros, three crispy chicken strips and a small drink. You get all of this for the on-theme price of $4.20 plus tax.

“Jack’s Munchie Meals have been successful for us because of the authenticity of how we speak to our customers. This partnership is one more way for us to connect with them…We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or why they’re craving it,” Iwona Alter, Chief Marketing Officer of Jack in the Box, said in a statement.

This limited-time offer was developed in partnership with Merry Jane, a cannabis-focused digital media company launched in 2015 by Snoop Dogg, and will be tested from January 18-25 in his hometown of Long Beach.

“Launching the Merry Munchie Meal is the perfect way for both companies to celebrate legalization in our shared home state of California,” Scott Chung, COO of Merry Jane said in a statement.

“Merry Jane is the industry leader bridging mainstream brands and legal cannabis culture. Leveraging our Emmy-nominated content production, Merry Jane has created a campaign with Jack in the Box that marries our brands’ voices.”