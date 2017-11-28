Sodastream says it can turn water into wine

It’s a miracle — for wine drinkers in a hurry, that is.

Sodastream says it has found a way to make its instant fizzy-water machines turn water into wine — in this case, a bubbly Reisling.

Sodastream’s concentrated booze comes in a bottle that can make 12 glasses that yield a 10-percent alcohol. That’s convenient “in particular when only a few glasses are drunk” and you don’t want to open a whole bottle, according to Sodastream’s German site.

“Ideal for the spontaneous moment of indulgence after work, the funny girls’ evening or a drink for two with your loved one,” Sodastream says in a pitch for a new alcoholic syrup mixer it calls “Sparking Gold.”

For skeptical sommeliers, SodaStream claims that an independent taste test it conducted in Germany last month found that 76 percent of tasters enjoyed Sparkling Gold as much “as much as or more” than fancy French champagne brands including Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, which can sell for upwards of $50 a bottle.

Impatient tipplers in the US will have to wait, though. SodaStream’s alcoholic option will only be available in Germany for the holiday season.

This isn’t SodaStream’s first foray into booze. The company previously made a splash when it introduced its “Beer Bar,” which allowed users to make their own light beer at home. The beer capsules were likewise limited to European markets, however.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.