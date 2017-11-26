Fast food employee tricks Twitter with soda cup illusion

A fast food employee worked Twitter up into a frenzy after a video showing three different sized cups being filled with the same amount of liquid went viral.

A Jack in the Box worker, Twitter user @franco_713, shared a video of himself pouring soda between three different-sized soda cups at the fast food chain last Sunday.

The point franco_713 was trying to make was that each size cup all held the same amount of liquid.

Twitter skeptics immediately pointed out that the inside of the cups were not shown before the liquid was poured in. While others defended the magic trick, believing they had been duped all this time by ordering large drinks that carried the same amount of soda in a small.

The tweet went viral with over 77,000 retweets and 126,000 likes.

Though, those who desperately wanted to believe the optical illusion -- and potentially save some money by ordering a small drink -- had their hopes dashed when other Jack in the Box employees recorded their own soda filling tweets that debunked the original video.

One of the copycat videos even swapped the pour order to prove that the soda cup conspiracy theory is nothing more than a hoax.