Disney World unveils Toy Story Land's unusual restaurant

Toy Story fans, get ready to see Andy's world come to life when the Pixar-themed attraction opens at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios next summer.

On Tuesday, Disney released a preview of the upcoming 11-acre Toy Story Land, which will make guests feel like they’ve stepped into the beloved movies. “Guests will shrink to the size of a toy and explore all of the fun (and toys!) Andy has constructed in his backyard,” the theme park said.

The new land features some of Andy’s favorite things, like a green army man on lookout duty, a book, alphabet blocks and a thermos.

You can even dine like Andy, grabbing a snack straight out his larger-than-life lunch box. "Woody’s Lunch Box” will serve as a walk-up quick-service dining window with tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats, according to a Disney press release.



Toy Story Land will also include movie-themed rides, like “Slinky Dog Dash," a family-friendly roller-coaster, and “Alien Swirling Saucers,” described as “a toy play set that Andy got from Pizza Planet, in which Aliens are flying around in their toy flying saucers and trying to capture guests’ rocket toy vehicles with ‘The Claw.’”