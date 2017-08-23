Arby's will sell whole smoked turkey legs for 'Game of Thrones' finale

“Game of Thrones” is ending this Sunday and fans are bummed. The short-lived season is over practically as soon as it began, but one fast food chain is trying to extend the excitement a little bit longer by giving you the chance to eat like you’re in Westeros.

Arby’s, home of the meats, has announced that they will be serving a seasoned and smoked full turkey leg to coincide with the nearly 80-minute finale.

The smoked hunk of bone-in meat clocks in at one pound, and is seasoned with a rub of salt and brown sugar before being slow-roasted.

But, as GoT fans know, nothing good comes without a catch, which is that this meaty offering is only available at nine different "kingdoms" across the nation: Fargo, ND; Los Angeles, CA; Seattle, WA; Norfolk, VA, Pittsburg, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Denver, CO; Omaha, NE; and Atlanta, GA.

The limited time offering will set you back a whopping $6 – a decent price to pay to eat like a king, or queen.