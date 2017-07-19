‘Me So Hungry' restaurant is already offending Iowa's dining community

A new restaurant called “Me So Hungry” is upsetting Iowans in West Des Moines — and it hasn’t even opened yet.

The eatery, which boasts a ‘90s hip-hop theme and a Southern-inspired menu, isn’t scheduled to open until August, but critics are already claiming that the Caucasian couple behind the new dining spot are appropriating black culture to turn a profit, Huffington Post reports.

The restaurateurs are also taking flak for the name of their eatery, which is presumed to be a play on a line spoken by the a Vietnamese prostitute in “Full Metal Jacket” as well as a play on the name of a 2 Live Crew rap song, which was named after that same line of dialogue.

The owners of a Vietnamese restaurant located in nearby Des Moines have also released a statement regarding the controversy, imploring the owners of Me So Hungry to “reconsider” the name of their establishment, as it only “serves as a potent reminder of each and every single time a member of our community was belittled for being Asian.”

In a statement they provided to Huffington Post, the duo behind Me So Hungry — Sarah Cattoor and Ryan Greening — claimed that their intentions are genuine, and seemingly had no plans to change their establishment’s theme or name.

“We have been fans of hip-hop music along with other genres for all of our lives and look forward to opening Me So Hungry,” the two stated. “We welcome all varying views, and in fact you will likely find our views run very counter to many of the [racist] views we are being claimed to have."

“We encourage people to join us for breakfast and open up a productive dialogue about any issue.”

Me So Hungry is slated to open sometime in mid-August. Photos and a full menu are currently available on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Sarah Cattoor and Ryan Greening were not immediately available for comment.