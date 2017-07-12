Denny's patron picks up $400 check to thank California firefighters for battling wildfires

Sometimes it pays to be a hero.

A flock of firefighters who had been battling the raging California wildfires were eating at a Denny’s restaurant when another patron decided to show her appreciation.

“While eating, an anonymous woman told the Denny’s staff that she wanted to buy all of the firefighter’s meals,” the Colton Fire Department posted to Facebook.

With about 25 firefighters dining at the time, the steep bill came out to $405, including tip. The kind woman not only paid the bill, but also shelled out $100 to treat the crew to dessert.

The fire department’s spokesman Capt. Tom DeBellis said these acts of kindness are not uncommon in the small Californian community.

“It happens all the time,” DeBellis told the San Bernardino County Sun. “More so when we’re on big fires. People just anonymously donate money to cover the bill. They want to do what they can to help.”

The Colton Fire Department thanked the anonymous citizen for her “generous show of support.”

“We are all honored to serve the citizens of our communities,” the department wrote.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.