Surprising facts about your favorite snack food brands

When we’re browsing the snack food aisle at our local supermarket, many of us tend not to give much thought to the stories behind those household-name brands. But a little bit of curiosity can go a long way, as you’ll soon learn-- many of these popular snacks actually have really interesting backstories.

The savory snack food market is one of the most crowded and competitive in the food industry, and if you’re going to roll out a new competitor you better make sure it has what it takes to stand up to the big guys. Even though the market for “better-for-you” snacks is big and getting bigger, the old guard is still going very strong. We don’t see the market for potato chips, tortilla chips, or hard pretzels drying up any time soon.

These products are ones that just about all of us have tried at some point in our lives (and if you haven’t, you’re missing out).

Did you know the youngest product here, Tostitos, was first introduced in 1980. Ever wonder why Bugles are manufactured by two different companies? Curious as to why Cheez-Its and Cheese Nips are basically identical products but have different names? Want to know how Combos and Triscuits are made? Then read on for things you didn’t know about some of your favorite snack brands.