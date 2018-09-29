Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault

A naked and sex-crazed Kevin Spacey turned the massage table on a masseur, trying to rub him back in all the wrong places, according to the latest lawsuit against the actor.

In a new Los Angeles lawsuit, the John Doe plaintiff — who has worked as a massage therapist for 35 years — says he was attacked by the Oscar-winning actor two years ago, at a private residence in Malibu.

After setting up his massage table, the masseur had asked Spacey “whether he needed to be aware of any problem areas for the massage,” according to the lawsuit, which was reported by Deadline.com.

“Spacey stated words to the effect that he was having some pain or discomfort in his groin area,” the lawsuit said.

The massage went downhill from there, the lawsuit said.

Spacey insisted on lying on the table face-up, then twice grabbed the masseur’s hand, directing it to his private parts, the lawsuit said.

“What are you doing!” the lawsuit quotes the shocked masseur as demanding. “This is ridiculous. I am a professional. This is what I do for a living. I have a son.”

To which Spacey allegedly answered, “You have such beautiful eyes.”

Spacey then grabbed the masseur’s shoulders, pulling him closer for an attempted kiss and attempting to fondle his genitals, the lawsuit said.

“This is over — just let me go,” the masseur says he protested.

But Spacey continued to block the door “with his naked body,” the lawsuit said. The actor responded with another sicko non sequitur, asking to perform a sex act on the masseur, the lawsuit said.

“This is over,” the masseur says in the lawsuit he repeated. The masseur then “hurriedly grabbed his massage table, leaving behind other materials like the sheets and oil, and fled the residence,” the lawsuit said.

Spacey is under investigation for alleged sex assaults in Los Angeles and London.

More than a dozen men have accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

Reps for Spacey did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified money damages.