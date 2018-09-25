George Stephanopoulos slammed for saying Trump always sides with men on sexual misconduct claims

Bill Clinton spokesperson-turned ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has been called out for hypocrisy after a combative interview with press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday, when the “Good Morning America” star accused President Trump of always siding with men when it comes to sexual misconduct claims.

"It is absolutely amazing that Stephanopoulos has the gall to say it seems like President Trump is always siding with the men when it comes to accusations of sexual impropriety and sexual assault given his work in the Clinton administration,” conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News.

The interview started off with a series of questions about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein before the conversation shifted to the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“The president consistently, every single time, takes the side of the man,” Stephanopoulos said.

Sanders fired back, “It’s interesting that you say that. It’s a lot of Democrats that like to ignore Keith Ellison and Cory Booker. They love to fight and champion women until they disagree with them.”

Stephanopoulos reminded Sanders that Al Franken lost his job over inappropriate sexual behavior.

“A number of other Democrats should have the same type of scrutiny,” Sanders said, before Stephanopoulos interrupted, “Every single time, the president has taken the side of the man against women accusers.”

Sanders said that Trump knows Brett Kavanaugh and has heard his story, explaining that there hasn’t been a “shred of evidence” to back up claims made against the Supreme Court nominee -- but the "GMA" star quickly changed the subject.

“Maybe ABC should have found someone with a little more credibility around this issue to ask these questions,” Barron said. “Factually, Stephanopoulos is also flat wrong. President Trump has been a high-profile defender of women like Juanita Broaddrick who were victimized by President Clinton and demonized by the main stream media."

Fox News host Mark Levin took to Twitter to express frustration at Stephanopoulos for the interview.

“Hey George, didn’t you always take the side of Bill Clinton against the myriad of women who accused him of sexual assault?” Levin asked.

Before converting from Democratic operative to news anchor, Stephanopoulos famously pushed back against rumors of Clinton’s infidelities and was once captured on film bullying a reporter into killing a story about one of Clinton’s affairs. He also once told Sam Donaldson that stories about Clinton’s infidelity were the result of a "Republican attack machine" and chalked up Clinton’s affairs as “side issues” that Americans don’t care about.

Mediaite columnist Joseph Wulfsohn told Fox News that “there’s obviously a bit of irony that George Stephanopoulos would accuse this president of always ‘taking the side’ of the alleged abuser” considering his own background.

“His own former boss Bill Clinton has been accused of far worse than anything Kavanaugh supposedly has done. I'm actually surprised Sarah Sanders didn't invoke Clinton in her response since she's known for being very combative,” Wulfsohn said.

Author James Hirsen added, “Stephanopoulos apparently can’t remember taking the side of the accused Bill Clinton.”

Stephanopoulos’ ties to Clinton became a source of embarrassment to ABC during the presidential campaign, when he was caught secretly giving money to the Clinton Foundation. He had to recuse himself from hosting any presidential debates.