Beyonce's ex-band member accuses singer of reported 'extreme witchcraft'

Beyoncé has found herself in some brouhaha.

Beyoncé‘s former drummer, Kimberly Thompson, requested a restraining order against her because she claimed the singer practices “extreme witchcraft,” The Blast reported. According to the lawsuit, Beyoncé has allegedly been using her magic to run surveillance and control Thompson’s finances.

Thompson also claimed that the “Lemonade” singer started a campaign of harassment against her, which includes “dark magic” and “magic spells of sexual molestation.” She also alleged Bey murdered her kitten.

A judge denied Thompson’s request for a restraining order.

Neither Beyoncé’s rep nor Thompson immediately returned our requests for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.