Michael Moore doubles down on claim that Trump could be America's last president: 'I think it's possible'

Controversial documentary filmmaker Michael Moore doubled down on his claim that Donald Trump could be America's last president on Wednesday during an appearance on the far-left MSNBC.

Last month, Moore made headlines when the trailer for his new documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” referred to Trump as “the last president of the United States.” The anti-Trump filmmaker sat down with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who asked Moore about the bold claim.

“I think it’s possible, absolutely. I think that we have someone in the White House who has no respect for the rule of law, who dislikes democracy by an incredible degree, which doesn’t make him really any that much different from other billionaires or CEOs because their businesses are not democracies,” Moore responded.

Moore said people like Trump “rule by fiat” and don’t like when other people have a voice in their decision making.

“They also like to take home the bulk of the money with them. So this is -- putting somebody like that in charge of a democracy is a very dangerous thing, and especially, it’s more dangerous with him because he has a complete lack of ideology,” Moore told Hayes.

Moore never truly explained why he feels Trump could “absolutely” be the final president of the United States. Hayes then pointed out that it appears Moore thinks Trump is particularly “dangerous” because he “doesn’t believe in anything” and the filmmaker responded by, sort of, complimenting Vice President Pence.

“People say to me, 'well, if we impeach Trump, we’ll have Pence.' I go, 'great, at least he believes in something,'” Moore said before declaring he’s not afraid to have a debate with Pence.

Moore has been on a media blitz promoting his new film and recently blamed pop star Gwen Stefani for Trump’s rise to power with one of the most bizarre theories in recent memory.

Moore posits that Trump’s now-infamous Trump Tower campaign announcement was an effort to prove his popularity to NBC after allegedly learning that Stefani’s performance fees as a coach on “The Voice” were larger than his on “The Apprentice,” which aired its final season with him as the host in 2015.

"He'd been talking about running for president since 1988, but he didn't really want to be president. There's no penthouse in the White House. And he doesn't want to live in a black city,” Moore told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was trying to pit NBC against another network, but it just went off the rails."

Moore’s film "Fahrenheit 11/9” debuted last week as the opener to the Toronto Film Festival. It is a play on his previous 2004 documentary “Fahrenheit 9/11” that sought to expose mishandlings in George W. Bush’s White House following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The latest film will seek to do the same to Trump at a key time for the country: the 2018 midterm elections.

