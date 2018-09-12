Fox Nation reveal: Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson among stars on streaming platform

Fox Nation -- the new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service -- will debut in the fourth quarter of 2018 and feature exclusive content from some of Fox News Channel’s biggest stars, including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Brit Hume.

“We are thrilled to announce that our most popular hosts and contributors from Fox News will be among the key talent involved in Fox Nation,” Senior Vice President of Development and Production John Finley said in a statement.

Fox Nation, the latest project from Fox News, is a streaming service that allows fans to access unique content anywhere. On demand access will be available on phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs and anywhere else that allows streaming video. Fox Nation will feature signature content and exclusive access, including everything from in-depth conversation regarding the news of the day to powerful documentaries.

Tomi Lahren and Britt McHenry will join FNC’s prime time stars on the streaming service that will also include exclusive digital content from some of the network’s biggest names.

“Fox & Friends” co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, “The Five” co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Judge Jeanine Pirro will all play significant roles on the platform. Other Fox News personalities who will provide content to Fox Nation include George “Tyrus” Murdoch, Tom Shillue, Guy Benson, Marie Harf, Todd Starnes, Pete Hegseth, Steve Hilton, Stuart Varney, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, Chris Stirewalt and Eric Shawn.

The subscription based service is designed to enhance content for Fox News super fans.

“Fox News has an incredibly loyal audience and we are confident our super fans will enjoy exclusive content helmed by the personalities they know and trust, which they will have access to watch anytime and anywhere,” Finley said.

Fox News contributors Bill Bennett, Katie Pavlich, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Raymond Arroyo and Mark Fuhrman will also take part in Fox Nation’s unprecedented programming lineup.

It was announced last week that Lahren’s signature online segment “Final Thoughts” will move to Fox Nation.

“Expanding this popular segment with additional content and transitioning it to the FOX Nation platform will enable FNC’s loyal fans to have exclusive access to her passionate commentary,” Finley said.

Lahren’s “Final Thoughts” and “First Thoughts” will offer her perspective on the day’s top issues on everything from politics to pop culture. The conservative firebrand’s “Thoughts” will air at 5 p.m. ET and 9:30 a.m. ET when the service launches later this year.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Fox Nation, where I can share my take on hot-button issues with the most dedicated viewers in America. I am ready to get started and can’t wait for Fox News fans to join us on this new platform,” Lahren added.

FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for more than 16 years and Fox Nation is expected to provide similar content at the fingertips of its passionate fan base.

