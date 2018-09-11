'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland reveals she likes 'working out naked in front of mirrors'

It seems like everyday another celebrity is revealing the strange way they like to stay fit.

This time it’s "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland, who on Monday told her 5.8 million Instagram followers the surprising way she prefers to exercise.

“So I have a break from filming right now before some other things, and does anybody else like working out naked in front of mirrors so you hate yourself and work harder?” Hyland asked her fans in an Instagram story.

Encouraging her fans to try it out sometime, Hyland added in a follow-up video that it worked for her because “you’re in front of the mirror and you’re like, ‘Must have Dua Lipa abs!’”

In the past Hyland has hit back at online trolls who critiqued her weight and in 2017 denied she had anorexia.

The actress has had a lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia which has impacted her weight and in 2012 received a kidney transplant from her father.

“My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like,” Hyland wrote.

“So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should. Oh and that’s not photoshop. Those are my legs. Those are my arms. I write this because I have been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti-bullying post.

“And I want young girls to know that that’s NOT my intention.”