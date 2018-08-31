Gladys Knight says she and Aretha Franklin had the 'same disease'

Gladys Knight revealed she suffers from "the same disease" as the late Aretha Franklin.

The singer told WDIV while attending a memorial service for Franklin on Thursday she and the Queen of Soul, who died of pancreatic cancer on August 16, bonded over their mutual illness.

"We shared the fact that we had the same disease," Knight told the outlet without naming the illness.

A rep for Knight did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Knight also spoke about her illness with Us Weekly on Monday.

"We all have our days," the 74-year-old told the magazine at the USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala on Monday. "I mean, we have absolutely no control over that. The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming.

"So I’m not overly upset about it, and he knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it, because he loves us like that."

Franklin's golden casket was officially closed on Friday morning as friends and family members gathered around to say their goodbyes.

Dignitaries and celebrities alike filled Detroit's Greater Grace Temple Friday morning in a funeral that was fit for the "Queen of Soul."

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Tyler Perry, Whoppi Goldberg, Stevie Wonder, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Faith Hill, T.D. Jakes, Jennifer Holliday, Jesse Jackson, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Rep. Maxine Waters, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan were all spotted.

