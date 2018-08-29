Kim Richards' advice to 'RHOBH' newcomer Denise Richards: 'Watch out'

Kim Richards is making her much-anticipated return to reality television, while cautioning another famous woman with the same last name.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum arrived with her former costar Brandi Glanville and spoke with reporters Tuesday at the premiere for the newest season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” where she appears with her now ex-boyfriend Wynn Katz.

Despite Richards’ departure from “Housewives,” she issued a word of advice for series newcomer and ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards.

“So, last year when I decided that I wasn’t going to do “Housewives,” little did I know that they’d go out and hire another Richards – I mean, come on,” she joked. “But, I think she’s beautiful and I think it’s going to be an exciting year for them.”

“It seems like she’s already done reality. I don’t think she really needs any advice. Just watch out for a couple of the girls,” warned Richards.

The 53-year-old, who has publicly struggled with sobriety, told Fox News that she doesn't like to dwell on her past and is in a "great place" in her life.

She also explained that appearing on “Marriage Boot Camp” was more difficult than she thought it would be, but still pales in comparison to the stresses of working on “Housewives.”

“Neither one of them was very easy, let’s be real. Being locked up in a house with a bunch of people. And then 'Housewives,' sometimes it was very easy, and sometimes it was, wooo!”

She added: “You’ll see as it goes on. There was just a lot of things that – Wynn and I had been together so long and our kids had introduced us and there were just certain things that we hadn’t done yet and weren’t able to get over,” she lamented.

“We always talked about we’re going to move to the beach and do this, but there were certain things that we haven’t been able to cross. So, that’s why I thought it was important for us to come here to address certain issues.”

In the trailer for the season, Richards is seen asking Katz if he thinks she’s attractive and also admitting that she is in love with two men. Richards revealed Tuesday that Katz was apprehensive about appearing on “Marriage Boot Camp,” but eventually came around to the idea.

“You know when it came up I just said, ‘What do you think?’ and he said, ‘Well, okay, yeah.’” I mean, otherwise, we’re just going to be stuck here, we’re going to keep doing the same thing?”

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” premieres Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.