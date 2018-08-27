Kristen Stewart says upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is 'so grounded'

Kristen Stewart is giving “Charlie’s Angels” fans an idea of what to expect from the upcoming reboot.

“It is true I think, it is not maybe everyone's immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun, and you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress, 28, added, “It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitch element that we have seen before that works so well.”'

“Charlie’s Angels” aired twice on television. One version ran from 1976 to 1981 while a second, rebooted version was televised in 2011.

Two film versions, “Charlie’s Angels,” and "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" were released in 2000 and 2003, respectively.

Elizabeth Banks has a hand in the new project: she’s directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new film.

Actresses Naomi Scott, 25, and Ella Balinska, 21, are going to star as Angels, too, according to Sony Pictures.

Banks spoke in July about the franchise.

“Charlie's Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s," the 44-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Banks said the movie “honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels.”

Sony Pictures will release the new “Charlie's Angels” in North American theaters in September 2019.

