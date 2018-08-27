Bethenny Frankel says on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields' death is 'excruciating' and 'painfully raw'

Bethenny Frankel said the sudden death of her on-again-off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields is “excruciating” and “painfully raw.”

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star penned an emotional tweet on Sunday, two weeks after Shields died of a reported overdose in his New York City apartment. His funeral was held on Long Island days later.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s [sic] & memories,” Frankel, 47, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo,” she added.

BETHENNY FRANKEL SAYS ON-OFF BOYFRIEND DENNIS SHIELDS GAVE HER 'ENDLESS UNCONDITIONAL LOVE'

Frankel previously broke her silence on the 51-year-old’s death, saying he gave her “endless unconditional love.”

Frankel and Shields appeared together on Bravo's "Real Housewives." He was filmed with the popular cast member during the show's most recent season.

The couple met in 1988 when he dated and eventually married the reality star's high school friend, Jill. Frankel and Shields reconnected in 2016 after the banker separated from his wife.

