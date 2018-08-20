Meghan Markle's dad says royal family is 'cult-like': They are ‘like Scientologists or the Stepford family'

Meghan Markle’s frustrated father is lashing out against the British royal family.

The former Hollywood lighting director spoke to the media again and this time, he had some harsh words for the high-profile household his famous daughter married into.

“They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family,” the 74-year-old told UK’s The Sun Friday from his Rosarito, Mexico, home. “If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors.

"They need to speak up! They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive. They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear.”

Thomas Markle claimed his daughter's husband, Prince Harry, as well as the rest of the royal family, have stayed silent since he began giving tell-all interviews about Meghan.

“Maybe they have a secret handshake too!” he exclaimed. “You cannot ask a question of them — as they won’t answer.”

Markle told the publication he has tried to encourage Meghan, 37, and Harry, 33, to contact him after three months of silence. They reportedly have not spoken since the couple’s wedding at Windsor Castle in May. The patriarch claimed he has been completely cut off.

He also dismissed reports that he was trying to get money from the former “Suits” star.

“I worked hard to provide for my children,” he said. “I’m their father, I don’t expect them to pay me back.”

Markle laughed off a claim that he was launching a clothing line for men, which was first made by Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, in a tweet.

“It is just a joke,” he said. “The only clothesline I have is the one I hang on my shirts on to dry.”

Just days before Meghan walked down the aisle in front of millions to marry Harry, she announced her father wouldn’t attend the royal wedding following his heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Kensington Palace then announced Meghan would be walked down the aisle by Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

Markle’s surgery followed days of press surrounding his health and speculation on whether or not he’d attend the royal wedding.

He also stirred headlines when it was revealed he staged paparazzi photos that showed him preparing for the big day.

Back in January, Grant, 53, told Fox News she and her family are new to the spotlight and it can be difficult to cope with the worldwide interest in their personal lives.

“As much as I love and respect Meg, she’s got security and a publicist and can be protected from all that,” said Grant. “She and Harry can tell the media to stop. The rest of the family doesn’t have that luxury. I love her, [but] she may not want me saying anything.

“I refuse to be a victim of the media. I’m not going to let them disparage me, embarrass me personally and professionally and not defend myself… I can only hope she would respect and understand that… In fact, if I were Meg, I would probably put something out there so that there was some sort of protective mechanism in place where the family couldn’t be tortured as much."