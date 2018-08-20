Hailey Baldwin calls fiance Justin Bieber her 'absolute best friend'

Hailey Baldwin is gushing about her soon-to-be husband.

The model posted a sweet picture of herself with Justin Bieber on Sunday, calling the singer her “absolute best friend.” Baldwin is also pictured with her massive engagement ring.

Baldwin, 21, didn’t say where the picture was taken, but the couple was spotted Sunday in Skaneateles, New York.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

Baldwin and Bieber have been openly showing their love and affection since announcing their engagement last month. Bieber, 24, popped the question to Baldwin in the Bahamas and called her the love of his life.

"So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” Bieber wrote in a lengthy Instagram post shortly after news broke about their engagement.

JUSTIN BIEBER EXPLAINS WHY HE WAS CRYING WITH FIANCÉE HAILEY BALDWIN

Though the couple seems relatively happy, photos surfaced earlier this month of Bieber crying while Baldwin appeared to be comforting him. Baldwin was also spotted in tears while dining with Bieber at a restaurant in Manhattan.

A post shared by @dailyjaileyz on Aug 19, 2018 at 8:52am PDT

The singer later explained the moment to TMZ by holding up the book "The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God.”

"You've got good days and you got bad days," Bieber said. "It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."