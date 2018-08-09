Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Justin Bieber explains why he was crying with fiancée Hailey Baldwin

By | Fox News
Justin Bieber explains why he was crying with fiancée Hailey Baldwin on Tuesday.

Justin Bieber explains why he was crying with fiancée Hailey Baldwin on Tuesday.  (AP)

Justin Bieber is finally explaining why he was spotted crying with fiancée Hailey Baldwin earlier this week. 

When asked about the emotional moment by TMZ on Wednesday, the 24-year-old popstar held up a copy of "The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God," and simply replied: "This."

"You've got good days and you got bad days," he added. "It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."

According to its description, the book, written by Pastor Timothy Keller, shows readers "the vision of what marriage should be according to the Bible."

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber seemed visibly upset today as he and fiance, Hailey Baldwin rode Citibikes up the West Side of Manhattan. Hailey did her best to comfort Justin, and at one point their heads were touch for so long that it seemed as if the newly engaged couple might have been praying. Whatever it was, it seems to have worked because the pair eventually git back on their bikes and rode away with smiles on their faces. 07 Aug 2018 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA260623_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Justin Bieber was photographed looking upset and crying during a bike ride in New York City with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin on Tuesday.  (The Mega Agency)

On Tuesday, Bieber was snapped looking upset and crying during a bike ride in New York City with Baldwin, 21. 

In the photograph, the "Sorry" singer was seen holding his face in his hands as Baldwin comforted him. Later on, Baldwin was also spotted “in tears” as the couple ate at a restaurant in Tribeca. It was then Bieber’s turn to comfort his fiancée as he was seen stroking the model’s face as she teared up.  

It was not immediately clear why the couple became upset during the bike ride on a sunny day in the Big Apple. However, later in the day, Baldwin posted a photo of the two on her Instagram story with a caption that read, “My Love.”

Last month, news broke that Bieber popped the question. He confirmed the reports one day later in an Instagram post, in which he called Baldwin the love of his life and spoke about the couple's faith. 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber wrote in part, "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."

Baldwin echoed his sentiments tweeting at the time: “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report. 