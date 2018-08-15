Ailing Aretha Franklin 'at peace with her journey': report

Aretha Franklin is reportedly under the care of hospice workers at her Detroit home.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday that "doctors are managing the process."

“She has been having lucid moments and she is at peace with her journey," the source added of the 76-year-old ailing singer. "She is where she is supposed to be, at home and surrounded by only love."

Per the outlet, Franklin "has been sick for a long time but didn't want to share her pain with the world."

"She has always been a very private person and the last thing she wanted was to reveal this difficult time in her life with her fans," the source shared.

"She's loved her life and in the last year talked so much about her incredible memories. She has earned the title as the Queen of Soul and that is how she wants to be remembered.”

A rep for Franklin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

On Tuesday, Franklin's famous friends, including Rev. Jesse Jackson and Franklin's ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, flocked to the star's home to visit her, according to The Associated Press.

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told the AP on Monday that the singer is ill. No more details were provided.

Earlier this week Franklin's nephew, Tim Franklin, confirmed the singer's status to People Magazine, sharing that Franklin was "alert" and resting at home.

Franklin canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. She announced plans to retire last year, saying she would perform at "some select things."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.