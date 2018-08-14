Lisa Marie Presley still asks for Elvis' help 41 years after her father's death

Death hasn’t gotten in the way of Elvis and daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s relationship.

The singer-songwriter, 50, revealed she still feels a closeness to her father 41 years after his death during an interview with UK talk show “Lorraine.”

Speaking about their new duet, “Where No One Stands Alone,” Presley said, “I just felt really emotional. It’s never pleasant to sing and cry. You just can’t do that in a good way. I had to keep my composure, but I felt very connected to him and to the song.”

Asked if she ever asks her father for guidance, she said, “I wouldn’t say I talk to him … I just remember everything. I can sort of pull out of the files whatever memories I have and stuff like that. And occasionally ask for help. Which was the case with this record. I just felt like a hand come down to me, it felt like that a little bit.”

Presley, who explained she feels most comfortable when she’s upstairs in the living quarters of Graceland by herself, also described how she felt upon recently stumbling across a quote from the King about fatherhood for the first time.

“There was a quote on the wall as I was leaving the [new Graceland] exhibit, it said something like, ‘Becoming a father is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.’ I had never seen it before, last night was the first time I saw it, so that was really cool,” she said.

“I knew there was a great love there,” she added. “There was a really strong connection there since the minute I can remember. It kind of reinstates what I felt was the truth, which is that I felt like I was the most important thing to him.”

Elvis died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977, when he was 42 years old. At the time of his death, Lisa Marie was just 9 years old.

“Where No One Stands Alone” appears on the new album of the same name, a collection of reimagined Elvis gospel songs. It was released last Friday.

