Steve Harvey returns as 2018 Miss Universe host

He’s back! Steve Harvey is set to return as the 2018 Miss Universe host.

On Tuesday, FOX announced that the Emmy award winner will take the stage in Bangkok, Thailand, where the three-hour competition will take place on December 16.

In 2015, Harvey, 61, famously named the wrong winner during the pageant. After initially announcing Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo, as the night’s big winner, Harvey revealed he had made an error and Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurzbach, was in fact the winner.

“Nobody feels worse about this than me,” the “Family Feud” host told reporters after the mix-up.

Along with Harvey, reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, from South Africa, will also return this year to crown her successor.

“The Miss Universe competition provides women from all walks of life and all corners of the globe the opportunity to represent their countries and share their ambitions, perspectives and personal experiences on an international stage,” Nel-Peters said in a statement.

“Becoming Miss Universe changed the course of my life,” she added. “And I look forward to seeing which amazing woman will benefit next!”