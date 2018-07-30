Expand / Collapse search
Gina Rodriguez is engaged to Joe LoCicero: report

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Actress Gina Rodriguez is engaged to Joe LoCicero according to reports.

Jane the fiancée!

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero are engaged, Us Weekly reported. Fans suspected LoCicero proposed when Rodriguez showed off a brand-new diamond ring on that finger in pictures celebrating her 34th birthday.

“‘They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn’t,'” she wrote on Instagram, quoting artist Frida Kahlo. “‘I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.'”

Throwback. Stuntin with my best friend. 😍

The couple met in 2016 when LoCicero guest starred on Rodriguez’s hit CW series “Jane the Virgin.” Since becoming official they’ve often publicly gushed about each other, with the Golden Globe winner calling the actor her “king” in photos.

Neither has commented publicly on the news.

Reps for Rodriguez and LoCicero didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.