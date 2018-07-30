Demi Lovato gets advice from recovering addicts Keith Urban, Kelsey Grammer

Fellow celebs flooded to Demi Lovato’s side with emotional support since the news broke she was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after an apparent overdose.

With reports that the 25-year-old is in stable condition and plans to go to rehab once released from the hospital, the singer/actress has prompted words of wisdom from singers and actors alike in anticipation for her long road ahead to sobriety.

Even though he admitted he didn’t know her personally, country singer Keith Urban, who was also a singing competition show judge like Lovato, relayed to his own experience of recovery in an interview with Australian morning show “Today Extra.”

He’d tell Lovato, “Just [to have] good people around her and a willingness to want to live a different way if that’s what she wants to do. It’s all up to her.”

The 50-year-old underwent multiple stints in rehab, the latest of which happened just months into his 2006 marriage with Australian actress Nicole Kidman.

From the television side, Kelsey Grammer chimed in on what he’d tell Lovato in an interview with ET.

“Forgive yourself,” he answered. “That’s about it. Somebody told me a long time ago, a pretty smart guy, said ‘any kind of addiction is really the result of unresolved grief,’ and that has held true for me as I’ve gone through life ever since and that’s why I give that piece of advice.”

The 63-year-old suffered high-profile bouts of addiction with drunk driving charges and other run-ins with police during the '80s and '90s.

“And you can live a great life,” Grammer added. “You can live whatever kind of life you want to live; you can be straight for 20 years or you can still enjoy your life the way you want to.”

Drug addiction troubled Lovato early in her career.

At 18 years old, she quit touring with the Jonas Brothers to enter rehab for “emotional physical issues.” In 2014, she revealed she was “self-medicating” with alcohol and drugs.

Lovato exposed her recent relapse through her single, “Sober,” which was released last month.