Demi Lovato heroin overdose report sparks reactions from celebrities: 'No one is more honest or brave'

Demi Lovato was showered with prayers and well wishes on social media as news broke that she was hospitalized for a possible heroin overdose.

“My friend [Demi Lovato] is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease,” country music star Brad Paisley said in a tweet. “There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

TMZ reported Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday to be treated, citing law enforcement officials. Lovato, 25, has been open about her struggles with addiction and substance abuse in the past.

Lovato revealed last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety through her new single "Sober."

Singers Ariana Grande and Meghan Trainor simply expressed their love for Dovato on social media.

"Poor beautiful spirit," singer Lily Allen said. "I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon."

Actress Emmy Rossum said she is "praying for your strength and health" in a tweet directed at the singer.