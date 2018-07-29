Netflix exec 'would be happy' to make 'Master of None' Season 3 'whenever Aziz is ready'

Netflix is on board with another season of “Master of None.”

“We certainly have given some thought to it,” Vice President of Original Series, Cindy Holland, told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

“We would be happy to make another season of ‘Master of None’ whenever Aziz [Ansari] is ready,” she said of the Emmy-award winning comedy series, which Ansari, 35, created and stars in.

When asked if she’s spoken to the comedian since news broke earlier this year that Ansari was accused of sexual assault, the Netflix exec said she hasn’t.

In January, Ansari responded after a young woman claimed anonymously that a date in New York City last year turned into a very uncomfortable situation for her.

The woman said, according to babe.net, that Ansari would not take “no” for an answer when he took her back to his luxury Tribeca apartment and aggressively tried to have sex with her, ignoring her verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate her discomfort. The 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer said she escaped the apartment in an Uber “in tears” and expressed her displeasure to him in a text message the following day.

In a written statement to Fox News, at the time, Ansari said: “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual."

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable,” the statement continued.

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

After the star wore a Time’s Up pin at the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, where he also won Best Actor in a TV comedy or musical, the accuser said she wanted to speak up.

