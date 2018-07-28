Kanye West reveals he had suicidal thoughts and 'connected' with late designer Alexander McQueen

Kanye West revealed to fans that he had suicidal thoughts in the past, after watching the documentary based on the life of late fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

“I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life,” the 41-year-old rapper tweeted on Friday.

“To make this clear and not weird. I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place.”

West, who has been married to Kim Kardashian since 2014, added: “How to NOT kill yourself pt 1[:] Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself.”

An hour later, West returned to his Twitter page and added one more reason. The rapper wrote, “Adding basketball,” and featured a picture of a sketch from his designer collection, Yeezy.

This is not the first time West has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts about celebrities who have died by suicide.

After designer Kate Spade took her own life in June, the father-of-three shared a post about the handbag designer's passing, tweeting, “All love to her family,” with three prayer hand emojis.

West's tweets about the death of McQueen, who committed suicide in February 2010, and Spade, comes just a month after the "Famous" rapper revealed that he had been “diagnosed with a mental condition” in an interview with Big Boy TV in June.

“I think everybody got something,” West said. “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability. It’s a superpower.”

In November 2016, the performer was forced to cancel 21 tour dates after suffering a “nervous breakdown." The singer was said to be hospitalized for exhaustion which was triggered by the anniversary of his mother's death on top of stress from trying to balance a tour, an album and his fashion line.

But since the days of his Saint Pablo tour, the rapper told Charlamagne Tha God in a video interview in May, “I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown or, as I like to say, the breakthrough."