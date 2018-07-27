Cardi B drops out of Bruno Mars '24K Magic' world tour

Cardi B will no longer be joining Bruno Mars for his “24K Magic” world tour.

“As of today I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” the rapper announced in a statement on Instagram Thursday night.

Cardi, who just gave birth to her daughter Kulture three weeks ago, explains that she is just not ready to tour after giving birth.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

The new mom, who has not hired a nanny, does not want to be separated from her baby during these formative first months.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road,” she wrote.

The “I Like It” songstress did not make the decision lightly.

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding.”

Cardi shares her daughter with husband Offset.

The Migos rapper, along with Quavo and Takeoff, will join Drake this summer on his North American tour, “Aubrey and the Three Amigos,” which was rescheduled to address production issues.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.