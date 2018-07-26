Roseanne Barr disputes racist claims: 'I'm not that person'

Roseanne Barr, the embroiled television star whose namesake show was canceled after she tweeted racist sentiments about a former Obama administration official, said Thursday night that she's not a racist.

Speaking in her first national television interview since the scandal, Barr told Fox News' Sean Hannity that she was "so sad that people thought" her tweets about Valerie Jarrett were "racist."

"I've apologized a lot, it's been two months," Barr said. "I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense, that's part of my religion."

Barr made headlines after she tweeted in May that Jarrett, who is African-American and was born in Iran, was as though the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."

The television star followed-up with an apology to Jarrett and "all Americans ... for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks."

ABC subsequently canceled the namesake show hours later, with ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey referring to Barr’s remarks as "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

Barr on Thursday night said that she "made a mistake. It cost me my life's work."

In a podcast interview recorded in June, Barr said she felt remorse for her racist sentiments. "I said to God, 'I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong,'" she said at the time.

But, Barr said, people have not accepted her apology and she’s since made herself "a hate magnet."

Barr's media tour following her firing from ABC didn't stop there.

Just last Thursday, she screamed about Jarrett in a rant on her YouTube channel, in which she claimed she was "trying to talk about Iran! I'm trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran deal!"

