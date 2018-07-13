Ariana Grande wears nothing but paint in 'God Is a Woman' cover art

Ariana Grande has gone topless wearing nothing but body paint for the cover of her new single.

The pop star shed her clothes to pose nude in the artwork for her latest track "God Is A Woman."

Grande, 25, was painted in shades of purple, blue and white, which ran down from her face to her tummy for the saucy shoot.

The single cover shows her merging into a painting as if she is a piece of art.

She shared the snap on her Instagram page, writing: "God Is A Woman out now."

‘God Is A Woman’ out now A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 12, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

The singer also added a snap of herself behind the scenes on the shoot to tease fans about the release.

As well as releasing new music this summer, Grande is also celebrating her engagement to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Us Weekly revealed comedian Davidson got down on one knee earlier this month - with Grande immediately saying yes.

The news of their engagement came just weeks after Grande split from her boyfriend Mac Miller following a two-year relationship.

A source said: “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married.”

Since the news broke, the "Dangerous Woman" star has been seen flashing an enormous diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Last month, comedian Davidson revealed he'd got a tattoo of Grande's initials on his hand.

The "Saturday Night Live" star - who already boasts a large collection of inkings - also had a pair of bunny ears, which are Grande's trademark, tattooed behind his ear.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.