Gal Gadot dresses as Wonder Woman to surprise kids at children's hospital

Gal Gadot donned her fake superhero outfit to do some real-world heroics over the weekend. The actress sported her costume from “Wonder Woman” to visit a children’s hospital.

The actress, 33, arrived to cheer up some of the kids being treated at Inova Children’s Hospital in Annadale, Va., according to Variety. The actress appeared in the 2016 hit “Wonder Woman” for the DC comics extended universe (DCEU). She will appear again in “Wonder Woman 1984.”

“Thank you @GalGadot for visiting us at @InovaHealth Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff,” one doctor wrote.

The star can be seen numerous photos from the occasion visiting children in the hospital sporting her costume. It’s unclear if she stayed in character for the kids, but the staff were clearly excited for the big event.

“Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule?” one staffer wrote on Twitter.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is set to hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.