Zac Efron shows off dreadlocks on Instagram, sparks accusations of cultural appropriation

Zac Efron revealed his new hairdo on Instagram Thursday — and fans were quick to weigh in on the look.

The black-and-white image shows Efron sporting dreadlocks while wearing a shirt and sunglasses.

“Just for fun,” Efron, 30, captioned the image, which he shared with his 35.9 million Instagram followers. He also included a “rock on” emoji.

The Thursday post has already received more than 727,000 comments, including some negative reactions.

“Ewww no,” one user said.

“You do not look good in that buddy,” another person said.

One supporter asked, “Love you Zac!! But why ??? [sic]”

Other commenters accused the actor of cultural appropriation.

“Mate this is literally culture appropriation. Are you black? No. Delete this,” a user urged the Hollywood star.

“Love you Zac, but this is appropriation,” another echoed.

However, there were several fans who supported the A-lister's style.

“He pulls it off nicely, not many people can pull that off,” a commenter wrote. “This gives me a surfer kinda vibe.”

Another chimed in, “I don’t get why everyone is so triggered I think you look good.”

“Anyone can get dreadlocks if they want to, why does it have to be racist or offensive? Love it Zac,” one fan said.

At least one fan defended the actor, advising him not to read any of the negative comments.

“Who cares what people think?” the person added. “As long as you like it @zacefron then that’s all that matters.”