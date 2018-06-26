Taylor Swift posts backstage selfies with Adele and J.K. Rowling during tour

Taylor Swift has invited more famous friends to her "Reputation" world tour.

After an evening of performing in London, Swift shared backstage photos with British singer Adele and iconic author J.K. Rowling. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posted an Instagram photo of the two backstage polaroids with the caption, "I’m so grateful for these women, for the words they’ve written and the worlds they’ve created through their art.. so stoked to have you at the show in London @adele and JK . Always."

The "Harry Potter" creator and the "Hello" singer attended Swift's most recent performance at Wembley Stadium.

Fans quickly reacted to the backstage selfies one of which tweeted, "Taylor swift and j.k. rowling in a selfie together is such an unexpected collision of my brands that I am CLUTCHING my Hufflepuff heart."

But Adele and Rowling aren't the only British celebrities to have made appearances at Swift's star-studded tour. Most recently, the singer invited for One Direction member Niall Horan on the stage to perform with her along with singer and songwriter Robbie Williams.