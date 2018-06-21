Former Superman actor Dean Cain sworn in as reserve police officer

Former Superman actor Dean Cain is going to be donning a different hero outfit. The star was recently sworn in as a reserve officer in Idaho.

The Idaho State Police tweeted the news on Tuesday that the former “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” star was sworn in as a St. Anthony Police Department Reserve Officer. The tweet came with a series of pictures depicting the 51-year-old star’s swearing in ceremony.

Cain has been vocal about his support of our men and women in uniform. Prior to the ceremony, he told The Daily Caller that, although he’s proud of his time as Superman, he’s excited to don the uniform of real heroes.

“Real heroes don’t wear capes. Real superheroes wear uniforms and badges and stethoscopes,” he said. “Real superheroes are members of our military, law enforcement and first responders.”

As People reports, part of Cain’s duties will include teaming up with his former “CHiPs” co-star, Erik Estrada, to help combat online predators and bullying for the “All About Kids” initiative.

“Lois and Clark” ran for four seasons between 1993 and 1997. In it Cain starred alongside Teri Hatcher as the duo battled some of the comic book hero’s greatest threats. Cain has worked consistently in film and TV roles since then, even returning to the world of DC Comics for guest roles on The CW’s “Supergirl.”

You can watch Cain be sworn in by Idaho State Police Below.