Millie Bobby Brown to skip MTV Movie & TV Awards after splitting kneecap

"Stanger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown has announced that she will no longer attend the upcoming MTV Movie and TV Awards due to a "milestone" injury.

On Friday the 14-year-old TV star revealed that after a band accident she split her knee cap and won't be able to walk the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet.

In an Instagram video, Brown, who showed off crutches and a knee brace, apologized to fans for missing the big event.

“I’ve never actually broken a bone except for now. I have split my kneecap,” Brown explained. “From the doctor’s orders, he told me to rest up. So, I won’t be attending the MTV Awards this weekend.”

The young star did not disclose how she injured herself, but she did take the time to wish her "Stranger Things" castmates good luck as the popular Netflix series is nominated for six MTV Awards - including two for herself in the categories of Best Performance in a Show and Best Kiss.

“I hope Gaten, Caleb, Finn, Sadie and Noah have the best time,” Brown continued in her video. “And I love them so dearly, so I wish you guys the best and I’m sending my luck with you. And I’ll be there in spirit.”

The news of Brown's sudden injury follows the news that the actress deleted her Twitter account after becoming the subject of homophobic memes.

The 14-year-old star deleted her account after the hashtag “#TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown” gained momentum. According to TheWrap, the tag first appeared in November but resurfaced in June to coincide with Pride Month.

Online trolls have been taking various selfies and media she’s posted on the account and photoshopping them with crude and homophobic captions designed to make the star, who is pro-LGBTQ, seem to be violently against homosexuality. As Vanity Fair notes, the star wore a pin to the MTV Movie and TV Awards this year to support the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation’s “Together” movement.

But despite the social media backlash, the young starlet remains on Instagram and boasts a strong nearly 17 million followers.

Fox New's Tyler McCartey contributed to this report.