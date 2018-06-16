Cardi B flaunts bare baby bump with boyfriend Offset in raunchy Rolling Stone cover

Cardi B's daughter isn't even born yet and she's already taking over magazine covers.

The "Bartier Cardi" rapper took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her racy new "Rolling Stone" cover, in which her baby bump takes center stage.

Cardi poses pantsless in the shot, showing off a whole lot of belly -- and booty -- alongside her fiance, Offset. The Migos rapper, dressed in a snazzy red suit, gives his lady's bump a big kiss while she stares into the camera.

"I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover! This cover is so special to me and means so much! Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing cover together! Even tho it was leaked and suppose to be In gray f**k it," Cardi wrote alongside the cover, which Rolling Stone shared an hour earlier. "My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover !!!! Official release in July.You can’t ruined what’s for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ROCKSTARS @offsetyrn."

The 25-year-old rapper, who is expected to give birth this summer, announced in April that she would be taking a break from performing to focus on her pregnancy.

Big Momma A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

“Shortie keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a b**ch barely can breathe!" she explained on Instagram at the time. "I want to thank y’all for understanding. I’ll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything.”

Cardi continued to step out at public appearances, however, including the 2018 Met Gala last month. "Oh, she wants to fight me!" she told ET when asked about her baby kicking. "[My dress tonight weighs] about 35 pounds plus baby."

