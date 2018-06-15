Expand / Collapse search
Ariana Grande's fiancé Pete Davidson opens up about engagement

By Julius Young | Fox News
ariana grande and pete davidson

Pete Davidson has spoken out for the first time since reports emerged that he and pop star Ariana Grande were engaged.

The “Saturday Night Live” funnyman took to Instagram on Friday where he shared a photo of himself and Grande holding hands.

u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

"U know what you’d dream it be like? it's better than that," Davidson captioned the sweet black-and-white picture

Although it surprised fans that Grande and Davidson, both 24, reportedly got engaged less than a month after news broke they were dating, the couple just had an instant connection. 

"I guess they just had a super beyond natural connection right off the bat and have grown immensely close in an obviously super short time period," a source close to the “Dangerous Woman” singer previously told Fox News.

The source added, "Neither of them were expecting this but they are both so over the moon and are hoping for a long-lasting loving relationship together."

On Monday, reports surfaced that the couple were engaged with Davidson reportedly paying $93,000 for Grande's engagement ring in May, according to TMZ

Meanwhile, Grande, flashed her new bling at her first performance since the engagement news broke during the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 49th annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City on Thursday. 