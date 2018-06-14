Willie Robertson's new book 'American Entrepreneur' highlights 'incredible stories' of US business owners

Willie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" is back with a new book highlighting the "incredible stories" of American entrepreneurship.

Fox News can reveal Robertson's new book "American Entrepreneur" will be released on November 13.

"The book is about entrepreneurs in America and their incredible stories," the Duck Commander CEO told us. "As an entrepreneur myself, and the son of a man who put everything he had on the line to follow his dream, I know first hand what it takes to start a successful business in America."

The 46-year-old said he wanted to write about the topic to help answer readers' questions about starting their own businesses.

"I wrote about those who braved the risks to pursue their passion, and to find out what we can learn from their stories," the businessman explained. "How other people did it, what challenges they faced and why they didn’t give up are all questions that I wanted to answer."

The reality star said he hopes the book will inspire others to pursue their dreams of starting their own successful company.

"I hope readers will be inspired and encouraged by the amazing stories of people who overcame enormous hurdles and brought us many of the companies we know today," he shared.

In addition to telling the story of how Willie's father, Phil Robertson, turned his humble duck call manufacturing business into a multimillion dollar company, Robertson's book explores the tales of entrepreneurship early on in American history.

"America was founded and built, in large part, by the courage, brains and sweat of entrepreneurs. George Washington and many of the Founders were entrepreneurs," the father-of-six said. "Large and small, entrepreneurs, small businesses and mom-and-pop operations launched the colonial economies, forged America's expansion westward, and laid the foundations for the cities, factories, farms, philanthropies, transportation and communications networks that powered the nation we live in today."

Robertson starred on A&E's "Duck Dynasty" from 2012-2017. Since the show ended, Robertson co-starred in the spinoff "Going Si-ral" alongside his uncle, Si Robertson.

"American Entrepreneur" will be released on November 13.