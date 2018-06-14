'Game of Thrones' and 'Westworld' won't appear at San Diego Comic-Con to promote Season 8

Bad news for “Game of Thrones” fans that were hoping for a teaser about the eighth and final season of the show this summer. HBO has announced that it and “Westworld” will not be making presentations at this year’s flagship San Diego Comic-Con.

The network released a statement to multiple media outlets explaining that the two shows would not appear due to scheduling conflicts.

“Due to production schedules and air dates for ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld,’ these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer,” read a statement from the company. “HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future.”

As Variety notes, the decision to keep “Westworld” from the event isn’t too surprising. The series is expected to wrap up its second season in June, a month prior to San Diego Comic-Con. That means that the cast and creators would only really be able to talk about the previously-aired episodes and would likely have nothing new to present to the crowd.

“Thrones,” however feels like a big loss to routine attendees of the event. The fantasy drama has been a staple at the massive Hall H setting for most of the years that it’s been on the air. However, with Season 8 currently in production and the cast and crew forced to be incredibly tight-lipped with regards to spoilers, it’s possible that there was no way to make the event happen with any cast or teaser substance. Still, that leaves a question as to when and how HBO plans to promote the final season of the massive hit.

It’s unclear at this time how, if at all, HBO plans to make “Thrones” a Comic-Con presence before it debuts in 2019. It’s possible it won’t be used as a promotion but will instead do a retrospective after the series airs next year. However, that would be very similar to the situation HBO is currently avoiding with “Westworld.”