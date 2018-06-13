'Bachelorette' contestant convicted of assault and battery

A contestant on the latest "Bachelorette" season was convicted of indecent assault and battery last month.

Lincoln Adim, who currently appears on Becca Kufrin's season, was found guilty on May 21 of "indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship" back on May 30, 2016, Press Secretary Jake Wark of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News in a statement.

Warner Bros., who produces the show for ABC, had no comment when reached by Fox News.

According to Wark, Adim was sentenced to one year in a house of correction with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period.

"The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend

three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years," said Wark. "If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars."

Added Wark: "By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender."

Adim has yet to be eliminated on the ABC series, which kicked off its 14th season on May 28.