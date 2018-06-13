Anthony Bourdain's body reportedly cremated in France

Anthony Bourdain continues to be mourned around the globe.

A CNN spokesperson confirms to ET that the 61-year-old famed food critic and TV personality's body was cremated in France on Wednesday. The family asks that their privacy please be respected at this time.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in Kraysersberg, France, on June 8 by his close friend Eric Ripert, a French chef, with whom he was filming his CNN series "Parts Unknown." French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told the Associated Press on June 9 that there was no evidence of foul play in Bourdain's death and didn't appear to put much planning into his suicide.

Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' Series to Remain on Netflix Following Fan Outcry

“There is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment,” Rocquigny said, adding that a medical expert had concluded that there was no evidence of violence and that toxicology tests were being performed.

Since the shocking news of his death, fans, celebrities and close friends of Bourdain have flooded social media with tributes and heartfelt messages about how his work inspired others.

Anthony Bourdain's Mother Gladys Says There Was Never Any Sign Something Was Wrong

"Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected with so many," Ripert wrote on Twitter last week. "I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also with his family, friends and loved ones."

Anthony Bourdain's Death Investigation Reveals No Signs of Foul Play, French Prosecutor Says

Asia Argento, Bourdain's girlfriend, also released a heartbreaking statement."Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," the 42-year-old Italian actress and filmmaker wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds."

In addition to Argento, Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane.