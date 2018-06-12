Kathy Griffin reportedly suggests Kim Kardashian should run for president

While the 2020 election for the Oval Office is still more than two years away, comedian Kathy Griffin reportedly shared her thoughts regarding who might make a good candidate for the White House, and among them was reality star Kim Kardashian West.

Griffin said that on the ballot with Kardashian West could be adult film star Stormy Daniels, according to People Magazine on Tuesday. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is in the midst of an ongoing legal battle with the president and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

"I'm just floating this idea: Kardashian-Daniels 2020," Griffin said to the outlet. "I'm not saying it's perfect, but desperate times call for desperate measures."

Kardashian West has received attention in the political sphere as of late, following her clemency campaign for Alice Marie Johnson and her visit to the White House late last month. President Trump last week commuted the life sentence for Johnson, 63, who was convicted of a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

Another thought from Griffin was a possible “President Maddow,” she told People, adding that she was “full of ideas.” Griffin was reportedly referring to Rachel Maddow, who anchors her namesake political MSNBC show.

The comments from the comedian, who’s been a critic of President Trump, come as she embarks later this week on a stretch of her “Laugh Your Head Off” tour, according to People, which she said “has a lefty, progressive slant because of what I’ve been through.”

More than a year ago, in a controversial May 2017 photo, Griffin was seen holding a bloodied mask that resembled the president.

Fox News’ Stephani Nolasco and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.