Charissa Thompson speaks about nude photo leak for the first time

Fox Sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson has, for the first time, spoken out after someone stole and leaked her nude photos online. The star explained that she’s just starting to get her sense of privacy back after the incident in January.

As previously reported, Thompson learned in January that someone had hacked her iCloud account and shared intimate photos of her with the public. At the time, her lawyer told Fox News that she would seek “every appropriate step” to justice.

The star told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch that the first thing she did upon hearing the news was to contact her fellow Fox colleague Erin Andrews, who also had to deal with private images of her body being leaked online, to find a sense of kinship. However, Thompson acknowledged that she never expected anything like this to happen to her and that she’s been having trouble coping even with the support of friends.

“When it comes to your physical being and intimate photos between you and your boyfriend and things that you sent to someone when you were in a long-distance relationship and in love, it is your private property,” Thompson said. “So it felt — the obvious — like such an invasion. But then the depths I am still taking to get back that privacy are unbelievable. The way I equate is someone came into my home, robbed my home of all its possessions, put it out in the cul-de-sac right in front of me, and I had to buy all of it right back to put back in my house."

The star acknowledged that, unlike Andrews who saw the person that leaked her image caught and thrown in jail for 2 and a half years, she’s still seeking justice.

“I was in a really bad place for a while after that because I started questioning me,” Thompson said. “I am so open with a lot of things in my life and this was so private and it was really tough.”