Allison Mack allegedly came up with the idea to brand 'slaves' in sex cult, she said in pre-arrest interview

Allison Mack explained in detail how the alleged sex cult Nxivm worked, opening up to the New York Times before she was arrested for sex trafficking.

Nxivm mastermind Keith Raniere’s accused sex trafficking associate Mack spoke to the New York Times in the article that was published and described a pyramid-scheme-like system where “masters” recruited “slaves” who would in turn recruit others in order to become masters of their own.

The “Smallville” star’s introduction to Nxium came when she was unhappy with her television acting career and allegedly asked Raniere to “make her a great actress again.” In her conversation with Times reporter Vanessa Grigoriadis, Mack explained she had come up with the idea to begin branding slaves by looking at her own tattoos that, “mean nothing.”

According to the report, Mack wanted to incorporate a sort of unifying emblem that was, “something more meaningful, something that took guts.”

“I was like: ‘Y’all, a tattoo? People get drunk and tattooed on their ankle ‘BFF,’ or a tramp stamp…” Mack told the Times.

In the report, Mack also said that women often wore surgical masks while getting branded to protect them from the smell of burning flesh, and although many women were terrorized by the experience, the end result was an immediate sense of pride.

“They were still able to transcend the fear and cry out to one another: “Bada-- warrior b-----! Let’s get strong together,” said Mack.

Mack is currently on pretrial house arrest at her parent’s home in Los Alamitos, Calif., on a $5 million bond. She will eventually need to be transported to Brooklyn, and though she currently resides in California, their federal court system typically will remove a criminal defendant’s ankle-monitor while air traveling, an idea Brooklyn prosecutor Moira Penza is opposed to, according to the New York Post.

He recently wrote in a statement to the court, “In light of the foregoing, the government respectfully requests that the Court order that Ms. Mack is to remain on continuous electronic monitoring while on pretrial release, including when traveling by air.”

The Times reports around 150 women eventually joined the alleged sex cult led by Mack and Raniere . The group is reported to have adopted a mind-control approach called Dominus Obsequious Sororium, Latin for “lord over the obedient female companions” or “DOS.”