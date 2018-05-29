'Roseanne' reruns yanked from CMT, TV Land, Paramount Network

Viacom is reportedly pulling original "Roseanne" reruns from its channels after the show's namesake star posted a racist tweet about an Obama-era administration official.

The major media company will no longer air episodes of the show on its Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT channels, The Wrap reported Tuesday. The change will take effect on Wednesday.

'ROSEANNE' CANCELED: BARR'S MOST CONTROVERSIAL MOMENTS

Roseanne Barr early Tuesday tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, an African-American who was born in Iran and served as an aide to former President Barack Obama, is as though the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."

Barr quickly apologized to Jarrett and "to all Americans," but the damage was done. ABC canceled its 2018 reboot of her show, and her talent agency, ICM Partners, dropped her.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.